Comparing of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) and CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF). The two are both Regional – Pacific Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umpqua Holdings Corporation 17 3.11 N/A 1.43 12.18 CVB Financial Corp. 21 6.52 N/A 1.25 17.66

Table 1 demonstrates Umpqua Holdings Corporation and CVB Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. CVB Financial Corp. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Umpqua Holdings Corporation. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Umpqua Holdings Corporation is currently more affordable than CVB Financial Corp., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Umpqua Holdings Corporation and CVB Financial Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umpqua Holdings Corporation 0.00% 7.8% 1.2% CVB Financial Corp. 0.00% 9.1% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.07 shows that Umpqua Holdings Corporation is 7.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1.04 beta and it is 4.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.9% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.6% of CVB Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.7% of Umpqua Holdings Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of CVB Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Umpqua Holdings Corporation -0.34% 3.74% 0.17% -1.63% -18.79% 9.81% CVB Financial Corp. 5.11% 4.21% 2.61% 0.27% -6.93% 8.8%

For the past year Umpqua Holdings Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than CVB Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CVB Financial Corp. beats Umpqua Holdings Corporation.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending segments. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers. The Home Lending segment originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. It also offers various deposit products, such as non-interest bearing checking accounts, interest bearing checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; financial planning, trust, and investments services to high net worth individuals; and retail brokerage and investment advisory services. The companyÂ’s loan products include loans for business and commercial customers, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family loans, equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing, small business administration program financing, and capital markets and treasury management services; loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. In addition, it provides technology-based services, including remote deposit capture, online banking, bill pay and treasury, mobile banking, voice response banking, automatic payroll deposit programs, ATMs, product kiosks, and Website. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated commercial banking centers in 346 locations. Umpqua Holdings Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides various banking and trust services for businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers, and Dairy & Livestock and Agribusiness. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit for business and personal accounts, as well as serves as a federal tax depository for business customers. It also provides various lending products, such as commercial products comprising lines of credit and other working capital financing, accounts receivable lending, and letters of credit; loans for agribusiness; lease financing for municipal governments; commercial real estate and construction loans; and consumer financing products, including automobile leasing and financing, lines of credit, credit cards, home mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company offers a range of specialized services, such as cash management systems for monitoring cash flow, a credit card program for merchants, courier pick-up and delivery, payroll services, remote deposit capture, electronic funds transfers by way of domestic and international wires and automated clearinghouse, and on-line account access. Further, it provides various investment products; and financial services and trust services comprising fiduciary services, mutual funds, annuities, 401(k) plans, and individual investment accounts. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 42 business financial centers and 8 commercial banking centers located in the Inland Empire, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, Ventura County, Santa Barbara County, and the Central Valley areas of California, as well as 3 trust offices located in Ontario, Newport Beach, and Pasadena. CVB Financial Corp. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Ontario, California.