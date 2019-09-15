Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 61 36.17 N/A -6.34 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2211.93 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NantKwest Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.13. NantKwest Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 11.6 while its Current Ratio is 11.8. Meanwhile, NantKwest Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 4.1. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and NantKwest Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a consensus price target of $77, and a 74.60% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, which is potential -7.41% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. looks more robust than NantKwest Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 8.5% of NantKwest Inc. shares. About 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% are NantKwest Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% NantKwest Inc. 14.05% 33.98% 20% 25.45% -60.12% 18.97%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. was more bullish than NantKwest Inc.

Summary

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors NantKwest Inc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.