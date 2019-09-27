Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Its Peers

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 92.97% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 107,080,867.85% -45.40% -39.40% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 54.29M 51 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.63 2.79

With average price target of $77, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a potential upside of 81.09%. The rivals have a potential upside of 179.30%. Given Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has weaker performance than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.13 shows that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.