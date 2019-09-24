Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

Both Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 60 34.34 N/A -6.34 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 371.18 N/A -0.16 0.00

In table 1 we can see Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Geron Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Geron Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.13 beta means Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s volatility is 113.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Geron Corporation has beta of 2.55 which is 155.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. are 11.8 and 11.6. Competitively, Geron Corporation has 24.9 and 24.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Geron Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Geron Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

$77 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 83.90%. Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.67, while its potential upside is 166.91%. The information presented earlier suggests that Geron Corporation looks more robust than Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 31.8% of Geron Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Geron Corporation.

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.