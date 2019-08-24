Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 62 44.06 N/A -6.34 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -45.4% -39.4% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

$74.33 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.29%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. -1.95% -4.09% -6.08% 23.36% -22.3% 38.59% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.