Comparing of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|62
|44.06
|N/A
|-6.34
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Demonstrates Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0.00%
|-45.4%
|-39.4%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Risk & Volatility
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is 113.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.13. In other hand, Akari Therapeutics Plc has beta of -2.8 which is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 and a Quick Ratio of 11.6. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$74.33 is Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.29%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 92.97% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares and 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. 1.6% are Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.
|-1.95%
|-4.09%
|-6.08%
|23.36%
|-22.3%
|38.59%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of various products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. The company is developing various biologics product candidates, including KRN23, a human monoclonal antibody that in Phase III adult study to bind and reduce the biological activity of fibroblast growth factor 23 to enhance abnormally low phosphate levels in patients with X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as for the treatment of tumor-induced osteomalacia. Its biologics product candidates also comprise recombinant human beta -glucuronidase (rhGUS), an enzyme replacement therapy, which completed the Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis 7; and recombinant human protective protein cathepsin-A (rhPPCA), an enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical development for galactosialidosis. The company is also developing range of small-molecule product candidates, such as UX007, a substrate replacement therapy that is in Phase II study for patients with fatty acid oxidation disorders, as well as for patients with glucose transporter type-1 deficiency syndrome; and aceneuramic acid extended-release (Ace-ER), an oral formulation of sialic acid, which is in Phase III extension study to treat GNE myopathy. It has collaboration and license agreements with Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co. Ltd.; Saint Louis University; Baylor Research Institute; Nobelpharma Co., Ltd.; Alcami Corporation; HIBM Research Group; and St. Jude ChildrenÂ’s Research Hospital. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Novato, California.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
