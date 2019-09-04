Comparing of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Both Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) are Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 13 0.45 N/A 0.37 39.22 Entegris Inc. 38 3.67 N/A 1.52 28.55

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Entegris Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Entegris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0.00% 2.9% 1.4% Entegris Inc. 0.00% 27.2% 12.5%

Risk & Volatility

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has a 1.07 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Entegris Inc. has beta of 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. are 3 and 1.9. Competitively, Entegris Inc. has 4.9 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Entegris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. and Entegris Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Entegris Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $13, while its potential upside is 9.24%. Entegris Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $43 average price target and a 0.99% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Entegris Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Entegris Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. -8.24% 2.82% 19.2% 24.81% 9.45% 72.26% Entegris Inc. 3.25% 13.66% 7.11% 29.07% 25.39% 55.98%

For the past year Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Entegris Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Entegris Inc. beats Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.

Entegris, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials, Advanced Materials Handling, and Microcontamination Control. The Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials segment provides high-performance and high-purity process chemistries, gases, and materials, as well as safe and efficient delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advanced manufacturing processes. The Advanced Materials Handling segment develops solutions to monitor, protect, transport, and deliver critical liquid chemistries and substrates for a broad set of applications in the semiconductor industry and other high-technology industries. The Microcontamination Control segment offers solutions to purify critical liquid chemistries and gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes and other high-technology industries. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), gas and chemical manufacturing companies, wafer grower companies, and manufacturers of high-precision electronics; and flat panel display OEMs, and materials suppliers and manufacturers. Entegris, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.