Comparing of Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID)

We are contrasting Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) and Sotheby’s (NYSE:BID) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ulta Beauty Inc. 336 1.94 N/A 11.51 30.34 Sotheby’s 47 2.61 N/A 1.98 30.22

Demonstrates Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sotheby’s seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Ulta Beauty Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sotheby’s, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ulta Beauty Inc. 0.00% 37.1% 19.1% Sotheby’s 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s current beta is 0.96 and it happens to be 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sotheby’s on the other hand, has 1.99 beta which makes it 99.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ulta Beauty Inc. are 1.9 and 0.7. Competitively, Sotheby’s has 1.2 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ulta Beauty Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sotheby’s.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ulta Beauty Inc. 0 9 10 2.53 Sotheby’s 0 0 0 0.00

$312.55 is Ulta Beauty Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.08%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ulta Beauty Inc. and Sotheby’s are owned by institutional investors at 94.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Ulta Beauty Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Sotheby’s’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ulta Beauty Inc. -1.05% 2.61% 4.27% 21.02% 43.41% 42.64% Sotheby’s 1.48% 2.45% 49.42% 52.83% 14.3% 50.25%

For the past year Ulta Beauty Inc. has weaker performance than Sotheby’s

Summary

Ulta Beauty Inc. beats Sotheby’s on 10 of the 11 factors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products. As of March 9, 2017, the company operated 974 retail stores in 48 states and the District of Columbia. Its full-service salon offers hair, skin, and brow services; and provides products through its Website, ulta.com. The company was formerly known as Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc. and changed its name to Ulta Beauty, Inc. in January 2017. Ulta Beauty, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

SothebyÂ’s operates as an auctioneer of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, France, Switzerland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Agency and Finance. The Agency segment accepts property on consignment; and matches buyers and sellers of authenticated fine art, decorative art, jewelry, wine, and collectibles through the auction or private sale process. It is also involved in the sale of artworks; and operation of an auction house for investment-quality automobiles. The Finance segment offers art-related financing services, such as term loans secured by artworks that are not intended for sale. The company is also involved in the retail wine operations; licensing SothebyÂ’s International Realty and related trademarks; and licensing its SothebyÂ’s brand name for use in connection with the art auction business in Australia, and art education services in the United States and the United Kingdom. SothebyÂ’s was founded in 1744 and is headquartered in New York, New York.