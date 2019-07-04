Comparing of UDR Inc. (UDR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

We will be comparing the differences between UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Residential industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDR Inc. 44 12.43 N/A 0.78 57.06 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 6 6.97 N/A 0.63 9.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than UDR Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. UDR Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDR Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 1.8% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

UDR Inc. has a 0.52 beta, while its volatility is 48.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 0.93 beta and it is 7.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

UDR Inc. and New York Mortgage Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UDR Inc. 1 2 0 2.67 New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

UDR Inc. has a -4.17% downside potential and an average price target of $44.33. On the other hand, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s potential upside is 7.46% and its consensus price target is $6.63. Based on the data shown earlier, New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is looking more favorable than UDR Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.8% of UDR Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.5% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of UDR Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UDR Inc. 2.34% -2.43% -0.07% 9.26% 23.67% 12.62% New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -2.88% -0.82% -4.27% -0.49% -0.66% 2.89%

For the past year UDR Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors UDR Inc. beats New York Mortgage Trust Inc.

UDR, Inc. is an independent real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily apartment communities. The firm was previously known as United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. UDR, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Dallas, Texas; Houston, Texas; Newport Beach, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; Santa Clara, California; Tampa, Florida; and Alexandria, Virginia.