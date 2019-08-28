Comparing of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (UBNT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO)

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT) and Zayo Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 139 6.72 N/A 4.44 29.02 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 31 3.11 N/A 0.48 71.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Zayo Group Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Zayo Group Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 0.00% 143.1% 33.1% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 1.4%

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

5 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. Its rival Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Ubiquiti Networks Inc. and Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti Networks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. has an average target price of $106, and a -4.15% downside potential. Competitively the average target price of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. is $35.5, which is potential 4.75% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Zayo Group Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Ubiquiti Networks Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 21.5% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc. shares and 94.7% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc. shares. About 80.77% of Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Zayo Group Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ubiquiti Networks Inc. -5% -1.76% -24.16% 19.26% 55.04% 29.49% Zayo Group Holdings Inc. 0.45% 1.75% 8.39% 25.86% -8.67% 47.68%

For the past year Ubiquiti Networks Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zayo Group Holdings Inc.

Summary

Ubiquiti Networks Inc. beats Zayo Group Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. The companyÂ’s service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other complimentary WLAN products. Its products and solutions include radios, antennas, software, communications protocols, and management tools to deliver carrier and enterprise class wireless broadband access and other services in the unlicensed RF spectrum. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX platform, which includes proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a disruptive software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber platform to build fiber Internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi Enterprise Wi-Fi System that includes Wi-Fi certified hardware with a software based management controller; UniFi Video IP cameras for data transmission and power-over-Ethernet; UniFi Switches that deliver performance, switching, and PoE+ support for enterprise networks; and UniFi Security Gateway that extends the UniFi enterprise solutions to provide routing and network security, as well as develops AmpliFi platform, a Wi-Fi system solution for connected homes. Further, the company provides embedded radio products; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. The company was formerly known as Pera Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. in 2005. Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.