Comparing of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 42 4.66 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Paylocity Holding Corporation 95 12.34 N/A 0.76 134.86

Table 1 demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Paylocity Holding Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Uber Technologies Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Uber Technologies Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Paylocity Holding Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Paylocity Holding Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Uber Technologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Uber Technologies Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 70.51% for Uber Technologies Inc. with consensus target price of $57. Competitively Paylocity Holding Corporation has a consensus target price of $115, with potential upside of 5.82%. The information presented earlier suggests that Uber Technologies Inc. looks more robust than Paylocity Holding Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares and 66.6% of Paylocity Holding Corporation shares. Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Comparatively, 32.7% are Paylocity Holding Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. was less bullish than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Paylocity Holding Corporation beats Uber Technologies Inc.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.