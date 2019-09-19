Comparing of Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN)

Since Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) and Intellicheck Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uber Technologies Inc. 40 4.78 N/A 0.02 2341.11 Intellicheck Inc. 4 15.25 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Uber Technologies Inc. and Intellicheck Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Uber Technologies Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uber Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intellicheck Inc. 0.00% -30.9% -27.4%

Liquidity

Uber Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Intellicheck Inc. are 3 and 2.9 respectively. Intellicheck Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Uber Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Uber Technologies Inc. and Intellicheck Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uber Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Intellicheck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Uber Technologies Inc. has a 58.11% upside potential and an average target price of $54.17.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 33% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27.2% of Intellicheck Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Uber Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.8%. Comparatively, 0.9% are Intellicheck Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uber Technologies Inc. -3.7% -4.81% 0% 0% 0% 1.37% Intellicheck Inc. -2.55% -3.07% 59.05% 117% 154.03% 150.47%

For the past year Uber Technologies Inc. has weaker performance than Intellicheck Inc.

Summary

Uber Technologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Intellicheck Inc.

Intellicheck, Inc. develops, integrates, and markets identity systems for mobile and handheld access control and security systems. The company provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as IDvCheck SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; IDvCheck POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; IDvCheck BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; IDvCheck PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications. It also offers government identification products comprising Defense ID systems to read barcodes, magnetic stripes, radio frequency identification, and optical character recognition codes printed on current forms of identification cards; Law ID, a mobile app for bona fide law enforcement officers that performs real time queries; TWIC ID, an instrumental component to port security; and Visitor Center (IM 3000), a component of Defense ID system. In addition, the company performs consulting work for other companies. It serves government, military, and commercial markets through its sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. Intellicheck, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.