Comparing of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

We will be contrasting the differences between U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.54 N/A -0.41 0.00 Kadant Inc. 88 1.56 N/A 5.22 16.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Well Services Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Well Services Inc. and Kadant Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3% Kadant Inc. 0.00% 16.7% 7.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Well Services Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Kadant Inc. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Kadant Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Well Services Inc. and Kadant Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Well Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Kadant Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kadant Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $110 average target price and a 20.09% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Kadant Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.7% and 97.1%. Insiders owned 9% of U.S. Well Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.6% are Kadant Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. 8.15% 1.05% -6.67% -22.3% -21.03% 18.46% Kadant Inc. -0.89% -6.72% -0.38% -15.1% -7.94% 7.02%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Kadant Inc.

Summary

Kadant Inc. beats U.S. Well Services Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kadant Inc. supplies equipment and components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, and related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems used primarily in the dryer section of the papermaking process and during the production of corrugated boxboard, metals, plastics, rubber, textiles, chemicals, and food. It also offers doctoring systems and equipment, and related consumables to enhance the operation of paper machines; and cleaning and filtration systems for draining, purifying, and recycling process water and cleaning paper machine fabrics and rolls. The Wood Processing Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets stranders and related equipment used in the production of oriented strand board (OSB), an engineered wood panel product used primarily in home construction. It also sells debarking and wood chipping equipment used in the forest products and the pulp and paper industries; and provides pulping equipment refurbishment and repair services for the pulp and paper industry. The company also manufactures and sells granules for use as carriers for agricultural, home lawn and garden, and professional lawn, turf, and ornamental applications, as well as for oil and grease absorption. The company was formerly known as Thermo Fibertek Inc. and changed its name to Kadant Inc. in July 2001. Kadant Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts.