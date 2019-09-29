Comparing of U.S. Well Services Inc. (USWS) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Since U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) and Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Well Services Inc. 3 0.00 28.25M -0.88 0.00 Ideal Power Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates U.S. Well Services Inc. and Ideal Power Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Well Services Inc. 1,067,447,572.27% -34.7% -19.7% Ideal Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Well Services Inc. and Ideal Power Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 58.6% and 19%. 8.6% are U.S. Well Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 12.95% of Ideal Power Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31% Ideal Power Inc. 0.65% 11.49% -19.62% -3% -60.64% 38.34%

For the past year U.S. Well Services Inc. has -52.31% weaker performance while Ideal Power Inc. has 38.34% stronger performance.

Summary

Ideal Power Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors U.S. Well Services Inc.

Ideal Power Inc. develops power conversion solutions with a focus on commercial and industrial grid storage, combined solar and storage, and microgrid applications. The company offers 30kW battery converters for the commercial and industrial grid-tied distributed energy storage market; 30kW grid-resilient alternating current (AC) – direct current (DC) power conversion system (PCS) with two-ports, as well as 30kW grid-resilient AC-DC-DC multi-port model; and 125kW grid-resilient AC-DC PCS. It also focuses on licensing its proprietary power conversion Power Packet Switching Architecture to original equipment manufacturers. The company sells its products primarily to systems integrators directly, as well as through distribution channel partners in the United States. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.