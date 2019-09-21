Comparing of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (SLCA) and Its Peers

We are contrasting U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has 1.5% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 14.75% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21.00% -8.00% Industry Average 22.91% 43.41% 10.63%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.43 2.00 2.42

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. currently has an average target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential downside of -6.16%. As a group, Industrial Metals & Minerals companies have a potential upside of 90.78%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

For the past year U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a beta of 2.57 and its 157.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s competitors beat U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.