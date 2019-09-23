Comparing of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.62 N/A -0.26 0.00 SEI Investments Company 55 5.50 N/A 3.07 19.44

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and SEI Investments Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% SEI Investments Company 0.00% 29.9% 24.8%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s 1.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 40.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, SEI Investments Company’s 32.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of U.S. Global Investors Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, SEI Investments Company has 5.8 and 5.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SEI Investments Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.1% of SEI Investments Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.5% of SEI Investments Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% SEI Investments Company 1.4% 5.17% 10.93% 22.87% -1.29% 28.98%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than SEI Investments Company.

Summary

SEI Investments Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.