Comparing of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.06
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 3.91% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
|First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund
|-0.78%
|0.68%
|0.68%
|-2.08%
|-6.1%
|8.11%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
Summary
U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.
