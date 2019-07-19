Comparing of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.06 N/A -0.38 0.00 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 3.91% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.78% 0.68% 0.68% -2.08% -6.1% 8.11%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.