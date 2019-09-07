Comparing of U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.11 N/A -0.26 0.00 Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 3 9.39 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:CIK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 29.96% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.71% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 1.11% 2.25% 0.63% 7.07% 1.92% 14.8%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.