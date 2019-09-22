Comparing of U.S. Energy Corp. (USEG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Energy Corp. 1 1.25 N/A -0.24 0.00 ConocoPhillips 61 1.82 N/A 6.18 9.57

In table 1 we can see U.S. Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us U.S. Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Energy Corp.’s 0.12 beta indicates that its volatility is 88.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s 3.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.97 beta.

Liquidity

U.S. Energy Corp. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 and a Quick Ratio of 3.1. Competitively, ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. U.S. Energy Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ConocoPhillips.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for U.S. Energy Corp. and ConocoPhillips can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively ConocoPhillips has an average target price of $80, with potential upside of 31.54%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares and 74.5% of ConocoPhillips shares. Insiders owned roughly 45.37% of U.S. Energy Corp.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has weaker performance than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats U.S. Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.