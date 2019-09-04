Comparing of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 272.66 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tyme Technologies Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s current beta is 0.39 and it happens to be 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.83 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.4 and 20.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyme Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tyme Technologies Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22 average price target and a 78.14% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. was more bearish than Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.