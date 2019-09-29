Comparing of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

We will be contrasting the differences between Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 52.88M -0.32 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 0.00 39.49M -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tyme Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tyme Technologies Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 4,008,186,159.33% -193.3% -153.7% ChromaDex Corporation 967,678,698.33% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility & Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.39. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.6. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation has 2.2 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Tyme Technologies Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.