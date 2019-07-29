Comparing of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

As Biotechnology companies, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 4 17.51 N/A 0.25 13.17

Demonstrates Tyme Technologies Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -127.5% -109.1% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% 116.3% 29.1%

Volatility and Risk

Tyme Technologies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 95.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.05 beta. In other hand, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has beta of 1.26 which is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 5.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.1. The Current Ratio of rival Aeterna Zentaris Inc. is 2.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.9. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tyme Technologies Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 16.3% and 21.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyme Technologies Inc. -3.23% -8.54% -52.83% -25.74% -49.15% -59.35% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. -1.48% -25.89% -18.43% 46.9% 78.49% 12.93%

For the past year Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Aeterna Zentaris Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.