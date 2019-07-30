Comparing of Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) and Its Peers

As Technical & System Software company, Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) is competing with its peers based on the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of Tyler Technologies Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.22% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Tyler Technologies Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Technical & System Software companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tyler Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.10% 7.50% Industry Average 15.32% 13.12% 5.86%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. N/A 211 63.07 Industry Average 230.15M 1.50B 43.91

Tyler Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher P/E ratio Tyler Technologies Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tyler Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.33 3.14 4.30 2.71

$233.33 is the consensus price target of Tyler Technologies Inc., with a potential upside of 0.20%. The potential upside of the peers is 56.77%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results shown earlier is that Tyler Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tyler Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tyler Technologies Inc. -1.91% -2.11% -0.06% 13.1% -6.94% 14.72% Industry Average 2.44% 9.95% 21.17% 38.24% 58.05% 33.75%

For the past year Tyler Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

Tyler Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 2.07 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Tyler Technologies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tyler Technologies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that Tyler Technologies Inc. is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tyler Technologies Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.85% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Tyler Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tyler Technologies Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.

Tyler Technologies, Inc. provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. The companyÂ’s financial management solutions include modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; and utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services. It also offers products to automate various city functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools. In addition, the company provides integrated suite of judicial solutions comprising court case management, court and law enforcement, prosecutor, and supervision systems to handle multi-jurisdictional county or statewide implementations, as well as single county systems; systems and software to automate the appraisal and assessment of real and personal properties; tax applications for agencies that bill and collect taxes; planning, regulatory, and maintenance software solutions for public sector agencies; public safety software solutions; and software applications that enhance and automate records and document management operations. Further, it offers software as a service arrangements and electronic document filing solutions for courts and law offices; professional IT services, including software and hardware installation, data conversion, training, and product modifications; and property appraisal outsourcing services for taxing jurisdictions, as well as customer support services. Tyler Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is based in Plano, Texas.