Comparing of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) have been rivals in the Internet Information Providers for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 38 10.13 N/A 1.72 24.58 Yandex N.V. 37 0.00 N/A 2.30 17.07

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twitter Inc. and Yandex N.V. Yandex N.V. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Twitter Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Twitter Inc. is presently more expensive than Yandex N.V., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1% Yandex N.V. 0.00% 27.1% 18.9%

Risk and Volatility

Twitter Inc.’s current beta is 0.61 and it happens to be 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Yandex N.V. is 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

Twitter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Yandex N.V. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Yandex N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twitter Inc. and Yandex N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Yandex N.V. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -8.05% for Twitter Inc. with consensus price target of $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.8% of Yandex N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Twitter Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Yandex N.V. has 3.49% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% Yandex N.V. -1.93% -0.03% 2.99% 16.07% 9.86% 43.4%

For the past year Twitter Inc. was more bullish than Yandex N.V.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Twitter Inc. beats Yandex N.V.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Yandex N.V. operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices. It provides maps and location-based services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, and Yandex.Transport; Yandex.Mail that provides users access to their email accounts; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather, a service that offers hyperlocal weather information; and Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms. The company also provides Yandex.Direct, an auction-based advertising placement platform; Yandex Ad Network service; Yandex RTB, a programmatic advertising product; mobile advertising products; Yandex.Spravochnik, a business directory; and Yandex.Market, an e-commerce gateway service. In addition, it offers Yandex.Taxi, an on-demand transportation service; Auto.ru, a classified platform for used and new cars, other private and commercial vehicles, and spare parts; Yandex.Realty, a real estate classifieds service; Yandex.Jobs, a job search Website; and Yandex.Travel, a service that allow users to search for a vacation. Further, it offers KinoPoisk, a Russian language Website for movies, TV series, and celebrity content; Yandex.Music, a music streaming service; Yandex.Afisha platform that allow users to buy tickets to cinemas, theaters, and concerts online; and Yandex.TV Program, a service providing users with an up to date schedule of broadcast, cable and digital TV channels, as well as an option to view certain TV channels online. Additionally, it offers Yandex Zen, which scours the Web for content; and Yandex Launcher that allows users to grouping applications on their smartphone into various categories. Yandex N.V. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.