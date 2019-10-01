Comparing of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Internet Information Providers companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Twitter Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.37% of all Internet Information Providers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Twitter Inc. has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 13.14% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Twitter Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 1,749,634,520.16% 18.60% 12.10% Industry Average 13.79% 25.27% 11.61%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Twitter Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 742.02M 42 24.58 Industry Average 1.23B 8.90B 33.95

Twitter Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Twitter Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.32 2.74

Twitter Inc. presently has an average target price of $40, suggesting a potential downside of -1.01%. As a group, Internet Information Providers companies have a potential upside of 128.81%. Given Twitter Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Twitter Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Twitter Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% Industry Average 5.00% 9.13% 23.05% 27.49% 40.39% 39.68%

For the past year Twitter Inc. has stronger performance than Twitter Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twitter Inc. are 4.5 and 4.5. Competitively, Twitter Inc.’s rivals have 2.35 and 2.28 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Twitter Inc.’s competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Twitter Inc. has a beta of 0.61 and its 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Twitter Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.38 which is 38.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Summary

Twitter Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to the company itself.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.