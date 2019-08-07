Comparing of Twitter Inc. (TWTR) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter Inc. 35 9.69 N/A 1.72 24.58 Akamai Technologies Inc. 76 5.01 N/A 2.13 41.36

Demonstrates Twitter Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Akamai Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Twitter Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Twitter Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Akamai Technologies Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter Inc. 0.00% 18.6% 12.1% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.61 beta indicates that Twitter Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Akamai Technologies Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Twitter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. On the competitive side is, Akamai Technologies Inc. which has a 3.2 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Twitter Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akamai Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Twitter Inc. and Akamai Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

Twitter Inc.’s consensus target price is $40, while its potential downside is -3.19%. Competitively Akamai Technologies Inc. has a consensus target price of $79, with potential downside of -8.05%. The data provided earlier shows that Twitter Inc. appears more favorable than Akamai Technologies Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Twitter Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% are Twitter Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% are Akamai Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twitter Inc. 9.24% 17.27% 7.69% 31.15% 34.83% 47.22% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Twitter Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akamai Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Twitter Inc. beats Akamai Technologies Inc.

Twitter, Inc. operates as a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services. In addition, the company offers a set of tools, public APIs, and embeddable widgets for developers to contribute their content to its platform, and syndicate and distribute Twitter content across their properties and enhance their Websites and applications with Twitter content. Further, it provides subscription access to its public data feed for data partners. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.