Comparing of Twist Bioscience Corporation (TWST) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)

Both Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience Corporation 25 22.04 N/A -3.22 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 3 6.93 N/A -1.25 0.00

Demonstrates Twist Bioscience Corporation and T2 Biosystems Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ:TWST) and T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience Corporation 0.00% 264.4% -63.3% T2 Biosystems Inc. 0.00% -380% -81.3%

Liquidity

Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.5 while its Quick Ratio is 6.3. On the competitive side is, T2 Biosystems Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Twist Bioscience Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to T2 Biosystems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Twist Bioscience Corporation and T2 Biosystems Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 T2 Biosystems Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, T2 Biosystems Inc.’s average price target is $10.67, while its potential upside is 583.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 35.7% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares and 49.1% of T2 Biosystems Inc. shares. Insiders held 9.1% of Twist Bioscience Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.5% of T2 Biosystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twist Bioscience Corporation 11.83% -14.72% 12.76% -2.44% 0% 5.63% T2 Biosystems Inc. -1.8% -7.46% -22.22% -46.26% -61.92% -9.3%

For the past year Twist Bioscience Corporation has 5.63% stronger performance while T2 Biosystems Inc. has -9.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Twist Bioscience Corporation beats T2 Biosystems Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx, a bench-top instrument for sepsis, Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida panel for the detection of candida species in human whole blood specimens. In addition, it is developing T2Bacteria, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2Lyme for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria; and T2Plex, an integrated instrument for hemostasis applications, as well as T2HemoStat panel, a panel of diagnostic tests that can provide data across the hemostasis spectrum, including measurements of fibrinogen, platelet activity, and clot lysis. The company has collaboration agreement with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a novel diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease, a tick-borne illness; and Allergan Sales, LLC for the direct detection diagnostic test panel that adds additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate and testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.