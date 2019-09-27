Comparing of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 122 19.65 114.94M -1.31 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 1 0.00 1.53M -8.92 0.00

In table 1 we can see Twilio Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Twilio Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 94,074,316.58% -11.6% -7.5% Safe-T Group Ltd 169,886,742.17% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.81% for Twilio Inc. with average target price of $155.38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares and 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. About 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Twilio Inc. had bullish trend while Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Twilio Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.