Comparing of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Rimini Street Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 132 17.59 N/A -1.31 0.00 Rimini Street Inc. 5 1.18 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Twilio Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Twilio Inc. and Rimini Street Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Rimini Street Inc. 0.00% 30.4% -69.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. is 5.8 while its Current Ratio is 5.8. Meanwhile, Rimini Street Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Twilio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rimini Street Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Twilio Inc. and Rimini Street Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 0 8 3.00 Rimini Street Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$155.38 is Twilio Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 36.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 41.8% of Rimini Street Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% are Rimini Street Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Rimini Street Inc. -3.33% -8.53% -2.76% -10.85% -28.45% -4.27%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance while Rimini Street Inc. has -4.27% weaker performance.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats Rimini Street Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software support services. It offers enterprise software support services for Siebel, PeopleSoft, JD Edwards, Oracle E-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Hyperion, Oracle Retail, Oracle Fusion Middleware, SAP, and BusinessObjects software. The company provides support services program features, such as product support, security support, risk avoidance, technology support, innovation and roadmap, account management, and onboarding and archiving services, as well as global tax, legal, and regulatory update services. It serves global, Fortune 500, midmarket, and public sector organizations in various industries, such as financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, public sector and higher education, retail, services and media, transportation and distribution, and utilities. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. It has global offices in Beijing, Bengaluru, Frankfurt, Hertzelia Pituach, Hyderabad, London, Melbourne, New York, Pleasanton, SÃ£o Paulo, Singapore, Sydney, Osaka, and Tokyo.