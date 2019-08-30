Comparing of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

As Application Software companies, Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PRO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 131 20.36 N/A -1.31 0.00 PROS Holdings Inc. 55 12.96 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Twilio Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Twilio Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% PROS Holdings Inc. 0.00% -103.3% -13.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. are 5.8 and 5.8. Competitively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.2 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twilio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PROS Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Twilio Inc. and PROS Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 PROS Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$153.11 is Twilio Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 15.95%. PROS Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69 consensus target price and a -3.39% potential downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Twilio Inc. seems more appealing than PROS Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.9% of Twilio Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.14% of PROS Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, PROS Holdings Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% PROS Holdings Inc. 6.65% 14.04% 42.41% 112.32% 92.45% 130.45%

For the past year Twilio Inc. was less bullish than PROS Holdings Inc.

Summary

Twilio Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors PROS Holdings Inc.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PROS Holdings, Inc. provides revenue and profit realization software solutions worldwide. Its solutions allow customers to experience revenue growth, sustained profitability, and modernized business processes across a range of industries, including manufacturing, distribution, services, and travel. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and eCommerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that provides pricing recommendations services, as well as controls pricing execution. It also provides a set of integrated revenue management software solutions that enable enterprises in the travel industry, including the airline, hotel, and cruise industries to drive revenue and profit-maximizing business strategies through the application of forecasting, optimization technologies, and decision-support capabilities consisting of PROS Revenue Management, PROS O&D, PROS Real-Time Dynamic Pricing, PROS PAV, PROS Group Sales Optimizer, PROS Analytics for Airlines, PROS Network Revenue Planning, PROS Cruise Pricing and Revenue Management, and PROS Hotel Revenue Management. In addition, the company offers implementation and configuration, consulting, training, and maintenance and support, as well as software-as-a-service and cloud-based services. It markets and sells its software solutions primarily through its direct global sales force, as well as indirectly through resellers and systems integrators. PROS Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.