Comparing of Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio Inc. 129 19.06 N/A -1.31 0.00 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 60 5.35 N/A 0.39 127.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio Inc. 0.00% -11.6% -7.5% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0.00% 7.3% 4.6%

Liquidity

5.8 and 5.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Twilio Inc. Its rival Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 2.8 respectively. Twilio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Twilio Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio Inc. 0 1 8 2.89 Alarm.com Holdings Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Twilio Inc.’s average price target is $153.11, while its potential upside is 23.58%. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.67 average price target and a 43.78% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Alarm.com Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Twilio Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Twilio Inc. and Alarm.com Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.9% and 94.4% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Twilio Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twilio Inc. -5.76% 1.64% 8.2% 33.99% 139.84% 55.78% Alarm.com Holdings Inc. -3.33% -4.9% -28.93% -19.55% 19.49% -3.78%

For the past year Twilio Inc. has 55.78% stronger performance while Alarm.com Holdings Inc. has -3.78% weaker performance.

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications through the cloud in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s programmable communications cloud provides a range of products that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and authentication capabilities into their applications through application programming interfaces. It also provides use case products, such as a two-factor authentication solution. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for the smart homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions. It also offers intelligent automation and energy management solutions, including smart thermostat schedules, responsive savings, precision comfort, geo-services, demand response programs, and energy usage and environmental monitoring solutions. In addition, the company provides service provider solutions, including a permission-based online portal that offers account management, sales, marketing, training, and support tools; installation and support tools; business management services; and sales, marketing, and training services. It serves residential and business subscribers. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.