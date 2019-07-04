Comparing of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROGU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ)

Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROGU) and Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQ) have been rivals in the Conglomerates for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.07 154.85 Leisure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Twelve Seas Investment Company and Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of Twelve Seas Investment Company shares and 51.52% of Leisure Acquisition Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 13.39% of Leisure Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company -0.08% 0.29% 2.03% 0% 0% 2.7% Leisure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.6% 3.39% 0% 0% 2.55%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company has stronger performance than Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Leisure Acquisition Corp.

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.