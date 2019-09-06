Comparing of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.14
|72.27
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|102.88
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trinity Merger Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Trinity Merger Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.1% respectively. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders are 75.54%.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0%
|0.59%
|1.9%
|6.15%
|0%
|3.77%
|Trinity Merger Corp.
|0.47%
|0.94%
|3.98%
|5.42%
|0%
|3.68%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.