Comparing of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU)

We will be contrasting the differences between Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Trinity Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:TMCXU) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.14 72.27 Trinity Merger Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.10 102.88

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trinity Merger Corp. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Trinity Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Trinity Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 20.1% respectively. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share held by insiders are 75.54%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0% 0.59% 1.9% 6.15% 0% 3.77% Trinity Merger Corp. 0.47% 0.94% 3.98% 5.42% 0% 3.68%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company was more bullish than Trinity Merger Corp.