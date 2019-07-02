Comparing of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

We are contrasting Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twelve Seas Investment Company 10 0.00 N/A 0.11 89.38 Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.00% 0% 0% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.5% respectively. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders are 75.54%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Twelve Seas Investment Company 0.19% 0.79% 2.53% 0% 0% 2.85% Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.27% 0% 5.32% 0% 1.16%

For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.