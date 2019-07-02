Comparing of Twelve Seas Investment Company (BROG) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)

We are contrasting Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|89.38
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Twelve Seas Investment Company and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Twelve Seas Investment Company (NASDAQ:BROG) and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GPAQU)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Twelve Seas Investment Company and Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 14.5% respectively. Twelve Seas Investment Company’s share owned by insiders are 75.54%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Twelve Seas Investment Company
|0.19%
|0.79%
|2.53%
|0%
|0%
|2.85%
|Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.27%
|0%
|5.32%
|0%
|1.16%
For the past year Twelve Seas Investment Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Twelve Seas Investment Company beats Gordon Pointe Acquisition Corp.
