Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU)

We are contrasting Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Tuscan Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. and DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 33.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.