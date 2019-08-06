Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Boxwood Merger Corp. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxwood Merger Corp.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 59.7% respectively. Competitively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp.
|-0.41%
|1.73%
|2.8%
|0%
|0%
|6.05%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.
