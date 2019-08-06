Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCBU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCBU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

In table 1 we can see Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.1 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. On the competitive side is, Boxwood Merger Corp. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Tuscan Holdings Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxwood Merger Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 75.4% and 59.7% respectively. Competitively, 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.41% 1.73% 2.8% 0% 0% 6.05% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. was more bullish than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp.