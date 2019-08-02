Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. (THCB) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

This is a contrast between Tuscan Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:THCB) and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 5 0.06 N/A -2.43 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 0.00% 34.1% -10.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. and Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.49% and 68.3% respectively. 0.25% are Tuscan Holdings Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. -0.82% 0.51% 0.72% 0% 0% 0.82% Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. 2.81% -4.48% -43.24% -68.86% -74.8% -68.74%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. has 0.82% stronger performance while Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc. has -68.74% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. beats Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.