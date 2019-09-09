Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.3% respectively. Competitively, 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.