Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 12.3% respectively. Competitively, 0.5% are Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Tuscan Holdings Corp. II
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.4%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. on 2 of the 3 factors.
