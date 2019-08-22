Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE:GRAF) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Graf Industrial Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Graf Industrial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Graf Industrial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 56.12% respectively.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Graf Industrial Corp. -0.2% 0.4% 1.73% 4.6% 0% 4.17%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II was less bullish than Graf Industrial Corp.