Comparing of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (THCAU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCAU) and Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Forum Merger II Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II and Forum Merger II Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 61.53%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tuscan Holdings Corp. II 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0.4% Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66%

For the past year Tuscan Holdings Corp. II’s stock price has smaller growth than Forum Merger II Corporation.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors Tuscan Holdings Corp. II beats Forum Merger II Corporation.