Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Since Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 35 0.00 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Krystal Biotech Inc. 0.00% -16% -15.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.2. The Current Ratio of rival Krystal Biotech Inc. is 33.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 33.3. Krystal Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Krystal Biotech Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Krystal Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 38.01% at a $59 consensus price target. Competitively Krystal Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $53.5, with potential upside of 25.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 39.1% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 32.99% of Krystal Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Krystal Biotech Inc. -0.48% 8.11% 48.27% 110.06% 207.26% 131.04%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Krystal Biotech Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Krystal Biotech Inc.

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes KB103, which is in preclinical studies to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a genetic disease. It also develops KB104 that is in preclinical studies to treat Netherton syndrome, a severe form of ichthyosis, which is a family of genetic skin disorders. The company was formerly known as Krystal Biotech, LLC and changed its name to Krystal Biotech, Inc. in March 2017. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.