Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 19.16% and its consensus target price is $3.88.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.