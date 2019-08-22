Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|38
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-212.2%
|-66.6%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 19.16% and its consensus target price is $3.88.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. shares. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 8%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Genocea Biosciences Inc.
|-11.58%
|-17.44%
|-39.13%
|-22.22%
|-33.17%
|46.44%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
