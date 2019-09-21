Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 48.05 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Liquidity

11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.46% and an $60.33 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.