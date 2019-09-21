Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|40
|0.00
|N/A
|-9.88
|0.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|1
|48.05
|N/A
|-0.64
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-46.9%
|-37.7%
Liquidity
11.2 and 11.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.46% and an $60.33 average target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8% are Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.53% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.38%
|-7.07%
|19%
|0%
|0%
|37.85%
|Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3.66%
|1.61%
|-21.95%
|-27.97%
|-64.77%
|-5.95%
For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.
