Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 38 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.61 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 37.9% and 53.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while CTI BioPharma Corp. has -0.22% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. beats CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.