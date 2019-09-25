Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)

We will be comparing the differences between Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 23.35 N/A 0.03 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -11.1% 17.6%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 while its Quick Ratio is 11.2. On the competitive side is, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 52.04% at a $60.33 average target price. Meanwhile, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 92.31%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares and 31.9% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.28% of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -10.8% -31.77% -64.93% -70.3% -61.2%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has 37.85% stronger performance while AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -61.2% weaker performance.

Summary

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. Its development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company has strategic partnerships with CANbridge Life Sciences Ltd.; EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited; Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Biodesix, Inc.; St. VincentÂ’s Hospital Sydney Limited; Biogen Idec International GmbH; and Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as GenPath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2005. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.