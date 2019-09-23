Comparing of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (TPTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Both Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) and Arvinas Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 40 0.00 N/A -9.88 0.00 Arvinas Inc. 22 55.61 N/A -5.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arvinas Inc. 0.00% 413.1% -120.9%

Liquidity

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Arvinas Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7 respectively. Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Arvinas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. and Arvinas Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Arvinas Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 52.46% and an $60.33 average target price. On the other hand, Arvinas Inc.’s potential upside is 32.01% and its average target price is $32.33. The results provided earlier shows that Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Arvinas Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 37.9% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.1% of Arvinas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 8% of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arvinas Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. -0.38% -7.07% 19% 0% 0% 37.85% Arvinas Inc. 9.79% 16.25% 32.47% 54.04% 0% 107.63%

For the past year Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Arvinas Inc.

Arvinas Holding Company, LLC, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER+ breast cancer. The company is also developing other PROTACs for degrading AR and other clinically relevant AR point mutations; and various other products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including tauopathies. Arvinas Holding Company, LLC was founded in 2015 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.