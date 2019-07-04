Comparing of Tucows Inc. (TCX) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) and Professional Diversity Network Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows Inc. 71 2.02 N/A 1.76 38.39 Professional Diversity Network Inc. 2 1.58 N/A -3.10 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tucows Inc. and Professional Diversity Network Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows Inc. 0.00% 21% 4.6% Professional Diversity Network Inc. 0.00% -287.2% -125.9%

Volatility & Risk

Tucows Inc.’s current beta is 0.92 and it happens to be 8.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Professional Diversity Network Inc. has beta of 3 which is 200.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tucows Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.8 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Professional Diversity Network Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Tucows Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.5% of Tucows Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.5% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 6.5% of Tucows Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.2% of Professional Diversity Network Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tucows Inc. -21.53% -24.24% -3.32% 19.5% 7.95% 12.42% Professional Diversity Network Inc. -5.07% -3.64% 189.09% 31.4% 17.34% 218%

For the past year Tucows Inc. was less bullish than Professional Diversity Network Inc.

Summary

Tucows Inc. beats Professional Diversity Network Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in the United States, Canada, and Germany. It operates in two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile and fixed high-speed Internet access services under the Ting brand, and Internet hosting and network consulting services. The Domain Services segment provides OpenSRS domain service that offers services related to the registration, renewal, transfer, and management of domain names; OpenSRS value-added services, such as hosted email service that provides email delivery and Webmail access to various mailboxes; SSL certificates; Internet security services; publishing tools; and reseller billing services. This segment also offers Platypus billing software, which provides billing, provisioning, and customer care software solutions to Internet service providers (ISPs); Internet domain name registration and email services to individuals and small businesses through its hover.com Website; and banner and text advertising services through its tucows.com Website. Tucows Inc. offers its services through an Internet-based distribution network of ISPs, Web hosting companies, and other providers of Internet services to end-users. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network, National Association of Professional Women, and Noble Voice Operations. It serves various cultural groups, such as women; Hispanic-Americans; African-Americans; Asian-Americans; disabled; military professionals; lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders; and students and graduates. The company offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, and hiring campaign marketing and advertising, as well as e-newsletter marketing, research, and outreach services. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its Websites. The company serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as companies and contractors that serve governmental entities; small and medium sized businesses; and large enterprises. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 9,201,000 registered users. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cosmic Forward Ltd.