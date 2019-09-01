Comparing of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)

Since TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.39 N/A 1.08 43.40 Worldpay Inc. 116 0.00 N/A 0.48 283.61

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and Worldpay Inc. Worldpay Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than TTEC Holdings Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Worldpay Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and Worldpay Inc. (NYSE:WP)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% Worldpay Inc. 0.00% 1.4% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.7 beta indicates that TTEC Holdings Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Worldpay Inc. has a 0.75 beta and it is 25.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. Its rival Worldpay Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. TTEC Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Worldpay Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TTEC Holdings Inc. and Worldpay Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Worldpay Inc. 0 5 2 2.29

Worldpay Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $119.71 consensus price target and a -11.33% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares and 95.7% of Worldpay Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, Worldpay Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% Worldpay Inc. 1.9% 10.16% 15.18% 64.57% 62.47% 76.63%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. was less bullish than Worldpay Inc.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Worldpay, Inc., through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses. This segment also provides value-added services, such as omni-channel acceptance, prepaid services, and gift card solutions; and security solutions, including point-to-point encryption and tokenization at the point of sale and for e-commerce transactions. The Financial Institution Services segment offers card issuer processing, payment network processing, fraud protection, card production, prepaid program management, automated teller machine driving, portfolio optimization, data analytics, and card program marketing, as well as network gateway and switching services. It also provides statement production, and collections and inbound/outbound call centers for credit transactions, as well as other services, which include credit card portfolio analytics, program strategy and support, fraud and security management, and chargeback and dispute services. This segment serves financial institutions comprising regional banks, community banks, credit unions, and regional personal identification number networks. It markets its services through various distribution channels, including national, regional, and mid-market sales teams, as well as through third-party reseller clients and telesales operation. The company was formerly known as Vantiv, Inc. and changed its name to Worldpay, Inc. in January 2018. Worldpay, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.