Comparing of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). The two are both Business Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 41 1.48 N/A 1.08 43.40 SYNNEX Corporation 95 0.23 N/A 8.25 11.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than SYNNEX Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7%

Risk and Volatility

TTEC Holdings Inc. has a 0.7 beta, while its volatility is 30.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. SYNNEX Corporation’s 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

TTEC Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SYNNEX Corporation are 1.6 and 1 respectively. TTEC Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SYNNEX Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

TTEC Holdings Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, SYNNEX Corporation’s average price target is $119, while its potential upside is 22.06%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares and 80.7% of SYNNEX Corporation shares. 1.4% are TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. was more bullish than SYNNEX Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors TTEC Holdings Inc. beats SYNNEX Corporation.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.