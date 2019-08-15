Comparing of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

As Business Services companies, TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 39 1.41 N/A 1.08 43.40 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 256 9.77 N/A 9.15 31.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FleetCor Technologies Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.7 beta indicates that TTEC Holdings Inc. is 30.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc. has a 1.16 beta and it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, FleetCor Technologies Inc. has 0.9 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown TTEC Holdings Inc. and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 5 2.83

Meanwhile, FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $265.29, while its potential downside is -7.17%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats TTEC Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.