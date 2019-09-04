Comparing of TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC)

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) and First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TTEC Holdings Inc. 40 1.39 N/A 1.08 43.40 First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TTEC Holdings Inc. and First Data Corporation. First Data Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TTEC Holdings Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. TTEC Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than First Data Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TTEC Holdings Inc. and First Data Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TTEC Holdings Inc. 0.00% 14.9% 4.7% First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.7 shows that TTEC Holdings Inc. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. First Data Corporation’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.93 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TTEC Holdings Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor First Data Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. TTEC Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

TTEC Holdings Inc. and First Data Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TTEC Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

First Data Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $26 average target price and a -17.96% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TTEC Holdings Inc. and First Data Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 92%. About 1.4% of TTEC Holdings Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.4% are First Data Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TTEC Holdings Inc. -1.61% 1.76% 30.3% 42.14% 47.55% 64.23% First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4%

For the past year TTEC Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Data Corporation.

Summary

TTEC Holdings Inc. beats First Data Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

TeleTech Holdings, Inc. provides technology enabled customer experience services. It operates through four segments: Customer Management Services, Customer Growth Services, Customer Technology Services, and Customer Strategy Services. The Customer Management Services segment offers customer experience delivery solutions, which integrate technology with customer experience professionals to optimize the customer experience across various channels and stages of the customer lifecycle from an onshore, offshore, or work-from-home environment. The Customer Growth Services segment provides technology-enabled sales and marketing solutions, including sales advisory, search engine optimization, digital demand generation, lead qualification, and acquisition sales, growth, and retention services. The Customer Technology Services segment offers system design consulting, customer experience technology product, and implementation and integration consulting services, as well as manages clientsÂ’ cloud and on-premise solutions. The Customer Strategy Services segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy and operations, insights, system and operational process optimization, and culture development and knowledge management. The company serves automotive, communication, financial services, government, healthcare, logistics, media and entertainment, retail, technology, travel, and transportation industries. It has operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Costa Rica, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Lebanon, Macedonia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. TeleTech Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.